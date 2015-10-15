Kazakhstan, Russia suggest creating «Islam against terrorism» forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin have suggested creating a forum "Islam against terrorism".

"Given the global developments, we came up with the idea of launching anti-terrorism forum", said President Nazarbayev at a press briefing on the outcomes of the bilateral talks with the Russian side. The Kazakh President stressed that during the talks in Astana there were discussed issues of international agenda. The sides touched upon the implementation of the Minsk Agreements and paid utmost attention to the situation in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. "Events in Syria pose a threat to all of us, especially to the Central Asian region. We all know about the incidents in Turkmenistan. Given that, we came up with the idea of creating the forum "Islam against terrorism", noted Nursultan Nazarbayev. President Nazarbayev also said he believes that Kazakhstan and Russia share common vision and stance on the situation in the world. "I am confident that the agreements reached will further solidify cooperation between our countries in all spheres in the spirit of friendship and mutually profitable partnership," the Kazakh leader concluded.