Kazakhstan, Russia to continue coop in religious sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the visit to the Russian Federation, Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev met with Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation and Russia Muftis Council Ravil Gaynutdin, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry.

At the meeting, Nurlan Yermekbayev spoke about the activities of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The strategic goal of the state in the sphere of religion is the improvement of Kazakhstan's model of state-religious relations, which is based on the priorities of secular values and zero tolerance for destructive religious trends," he said.

Currently, a number of international treaties on cooperation in the sphere of religion is in place between the two countries, including memorandums between the Nur-Mubarak University and the Moscow Islamic University, Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan and the Moscow Islamic Institute under the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation, as well as the Agreement Spiritual Administrations of Muslims of the countries on basic forms of interaction and cooperation.

According to Minister Yermekbayev, these documents contribute to the spiritual development of citizens.



"The development of close cooperation in the field of regulation of the religious sphere, interaction and exchange of experience within the framework of protecting people from destructive religious ideas, persuading those who have been subjected to the influence of foreign religious extremist organizations, as well as further exchange of experience in the sphere of spiritual education should ensure peace and harmony in our societies," Nurlan Yermekbayev added.

The Kazakh side suggested holding joint events aimed at religious education and strengthening inter-confessional accord, as well as exchanging experience on the preparation and retraining of imams.