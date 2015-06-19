Kazakhstan, Russia to cooperate on transport projects in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "National Company "Kazakhstan TemirZholy" JSC and Russia's Sberbank signed the memorandum of cooperation on the sidelines of the 2015 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to jointly finance transport and logistics projects in India.

On June 18, German Gref, the President of Sberbank, and Askar Mamin, the President of the Kazakhstan TemirZholy, set their hands to the document. Signing of the memorandum will continue close cooperation between the two companies and define new horizons of joint work, a spokesperson for "National Company "Kazakhstan TemirZholy" JSC said. As an active player in the Eurasian transport market, Kazakhstan TemirZholy plans to expand its freight traffic in partnership with Sberbank. According to Mr. Mamin, Russia's Sberbank is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan TemirZholy not only in Eurasia, but also in Kazakhstan and abroad. "Our cooperation in India is of paramount importance," he said at the signing ceremony in Saint Petersburg. "We welcome the expansion of cooperation with one of the largest transport holdings in Eurasia despite hardships that Russian economy is facing at the moment. We intend to further cooperation with other Kazakhstani companies as well," German Gref added.