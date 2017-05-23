Kazakhstan, Russia to develop medium-range missile

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Russia plan joint development of a medium-range missile, TASS cites Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin.

Rogozin advises that the attendees of the aerospace industry meeting have approved the plan on further use of Baikonur Cosmodrome for the interests of Russia and Kazakhstan which will be discussed in Kazakhstan in a few days.

"It refers to creation of a project for reconstruction of the launch pad with Kazakhstan's financial participation as a part of Baiterek project. We plan to immediately start development of a medium-range missile with a view to compete with the latest American developments at the commercial services market so as not to lose this market", he explained.

According to the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, its payload capacity will be 17 tonnes. In addition, they are going to use the launch pad for Zenit missile in Baikonur.