Kazakhstan, Russia to implement 60 projects worth $20bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Russia are going to implement 60 projects worth $20bln, according to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“Presently, we are planning to implement 60 projects amounting to $20bln. Kazakhstan will provide all-round support in their implementation,” said Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Kazakh-Russian Business Forum in Astana on Tuesday.

The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan and Russia possess a huge experience of mutual cooperation.

“Alongside, we have unused potential for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation. First, we are working in a single economic space. The Eurasian Economic Union has been established on the gound of the Customs Union. Today, the Union initiated by Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus, consists of five countries. A free trade zone contract has been inked with Vietnam. Talks with China and South Korea are underway. Singapore has recently announced it wants to open a free trade zone with the EEU too. India, Egypt, ASEAN member states and many other countries would like to cooperate with the EEU, which proves the latter’s importance and relevance,” added the Kazakh Leader.