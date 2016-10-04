Kazakhstan, Russia to ink agreements worth $27B - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin has held a bilateral meeting in the Akorda presidential residence today.

After greeting Vladimir Putin in the presidential residence, President Nazarbayev pointed out it was their eighth meeting this year. The Kazakh leader once again extended his congratulations to Vladimir Putin on crushing victory of the United Russia Party at the recent parliamentary elections in Russia.



"I believe this is a huge victory for you, for Russia and its sustainable development. It is very important in such hard times. It proves the authority of the President and the political course you pursue," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The Head of State lauded the importance of the Interregional Cooperation Forum that brought together 900 businessmen from Kazakhstan and Russia.

According to the Kazakh President, the forum will result in signing of 40 bilateral agreements worth $27 billion.



Vladimir Putin, in turn, noted that relations between Kazakhstan and Russia ‘are characterized by strategic partnership and alliance'.



The Russian President underscored that out of 900 businessmen who gathered in Astana for the Interregional Cooperation Forum, 400 are from Russia.



"This is a big delegation. I mentioned it yesterday when I met people in Orenburg. They are mainly involved in SME. They work directly with Kazakhstan," Putin said.



He also noted that the theme of the forum - development of transport and logistics infrastructure - is of paramount importance for the development of economy. "Let's not forget that 70% of our two-way trade falls at interregional cooperation. I am confident that those projects that are planned today will be very useful," Putin added.



The 13th Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia is underway at the Palace of Independence in Astana. Participants are expected to discuss the development of cooperation in tourism sector, transport and logistics potential of the two countries, elimination of barriers and limitations in economic cooperation and many other topics.