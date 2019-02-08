Kazakhstan, Russia to ink wheat supply agrt with Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Russia are to ink a wheat supply agreement with Iran, Kazinform reports citing Deputy Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva.

The document aims also at ensuring joint export of products to the third countries, the Minister said at the Governmental Hour in the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.



"This agreement will be an inextricable part of the Free Trade Agreement signed earlier by Kazakhstan, Russia and Iran. An official signing ceremony will be held in Moscow on February 12. The three countries' agriculture ministries will sign it," she noted.



She added that in the past three years Iran has restricted import of grain for it produces up to 12mln tonnes of this product annually and fully meets domestic demand.



"The countries neighboring Iran and located close to it consume up to 70% of the total export of grain and flour in the world. Correspondingly, we have a unique chance to jointly break into the third markets with Kazakhstani and Russian wheat," she stressed.