Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan may jointly launch satellite

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Russia offers Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to cooperate in a joint launch of satellite, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Uzbek-Russian Interrregional Forum held today in Tashkent, the Russian side expressed readiness to help Uzbekistan in establishment of a national system of outer-space communications.



Roscosmos representative in Kazakhstan Anatolyi Krasnikov made a presentation of the project of trilateral cooperation of Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the joint launch of the satellite.



"There is an opportunity to launch trilateral cooperation. We offer to study this issue together with Kazakhstan that plans to replace its Sat-2 satellite in orbit with KazSat-2R in 2023," said Krasnikov.



KazSat-2R is expected to cover the territory of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, central Russia and other CA countries.