Kazakhstan-Russian cooperation forum to take place in Petropavlovsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XV forum of interregional cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia will take place on November 9 in Petropavlovsk, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Those gathered will debate new approaches and trends in the development of tourism of Kazakhstan and Russia, and sign a number of bilateral documents.



As earlier reported, the XIV forum was held last November in Chelyabinsk with the participation of the Heads of State. The event focused on human capital development brought together heads of regions, reps of state bodies, business communities, experts and specialists in the sphere of education and science of both countries.