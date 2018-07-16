Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis holds master class for children

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas held a master class for children in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.

Children aged 10 and under of the National Tennis Center had a chance to play with the professional tennis player on one court.



Despite the injury, Diyas played a set with each young tennis player and, then, held an autograph session.



Diyas admitted that she wanted to do a master class in Astana long time ago, but her tight schedule stood in the way and she had to postpone.

This time she decided not to miss the opportunity and hold a master class during rehabilitation time.



Zarina added that she had enjoyed the master class and got a lot of positive energy from its participants.



She also promised to be back in action by the WTA tournament in Washington which is set to kick off on July 30.