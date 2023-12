NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has lost in the opening round of the Cincinnati Masters in Ohio, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina was eliminated by Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets 5-7, 6-7.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva is set to face Chinese Shuai Zhang in the first round of the tournament.