Kazakhstan's 10yo shines at San Remo Junior festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Adelina Mukhametzhanova, a 10-year-old girl from Almaty, has won all hearts of the jurors at the Festival held in San Remo last week, our correspondent reports.

The 9th edition of San Remo Junior Song Festival took place in the Italian city under the auspices of the San Remo municipality and UNICEF. Out of 36 submitted applications only 16 participants were admitted to the final.



Adelina sang Time to Say Goodbye composition, written by Francesco Sartori, especially for the world's most popular tenor, Andrea Bocelli. All the participants were accompanied by the San Remo Symphony Orchestra at the legendary Ariston Theatre, the Yuna production centre said.