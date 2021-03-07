  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s 6 areas in ‘yellow zone’ for coronavirus

    12:16, 07 March 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 7, 2021, the six areas of the country are placed in the «yellow zone» on the State’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions are in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

    The country’s other regions remain in the «green zone».

