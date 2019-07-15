Kazakhstan’s Adilkhan Makin announced winner of Vitebsk Song Contest 2019

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Adilkhan Makin won the Grand Prix of the 28th edition of the 2019 Vitebsk Song Contest at the Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk. He received the award at the closing gala concert, BelTA has learned.

Thesigner from Kazakhstan scored 178 points to win the Lira award and the cashprize in the amount of $20,000.

GeorgePutkaradze from Georgia and Elay from Israel scored an equal amount of points -171. However, sharing the First Prize is prohibited, according to the regulations.Head of the jury Tamara Gverdtsiteli, who has the right to an additional vote,gave hers to the Georgian singer. Thus, George Putkaradze got the first prizeand the cash prize of $15,000.

Elayand Belarusian Vanya Zdonyuk, who scored 170 points, shared the Second Prizeand the prize money ($5,000 each).

Thejury had hot disputes with regards the Third Prize winner. Russian Ivan Dyatlovwith 168 points was only only point ahead of three more contestants with 167points: Paulina from Lithuania, Lidia Isac from Moldova and Dmitry Babak fromUkraine. In the end, the prize was awarded to the Russian and Ukrainiansingers.

Partnersand sponsors also awarded their special prizes, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



