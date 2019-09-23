Kazakhstan’s Adilov wins MTB race in Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani athletes were among the three best in Hakkari Cup Mountain Bike Race in Turkey, Kazinform reports with the reference to the National Olympic Committee.

Thus, Shakir Adilov managed to finish the international contest with the best result. The second place went to another athlete from Kazakhstan - Kirill Kazantsev. The third place was engaged by Japanese Toki Sawada.

Denis Sergienko, who also represented our team, was the eighth. As Kazinform previously reported, in late August K.Kazantsev was the first at the Asian Cup stage.