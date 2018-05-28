Kazakhstan's agro-industrial complex development programs developed for 10 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Sectorial development programs of the country's agro-industrial complex are developed with allowance for 10 years," Vice Premier, Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan Umirzak Shuykeyev told the governmental hour at the Kazakh Majilis.

The minister reported on proposed amendments to the state-run agro-industrial complex development program for 2017-2021.



"Long-term sectrorial development programs meant for 10 and more years focused on main directions of the agro-industrial complex are developed on the ground of key indicators and program schemes in accordance with project management standards. It concerns the programs of beef stock and dairy farming, poultry husbandry and irrigable land development," the Minister said.



According to him, the said programs were elaborated with participation of agribusiness reps. The state program is to deal with central conceptual issues of the agro-industrial complex and realted sectors, such as complex digitalization, technical regulation, taxation, rural areas. It will be a kind of an open platform to unite sectorial and related programs, as part of the state program.



Project management will be implemented to have the agro-industrial complex development program fulfilled. A steering board, an expert council and a state program management office will be set up. The project approach will let solve the problem of red-tape barriers when developing and approving policy documents and provide flexibility of decision making processes.