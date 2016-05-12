Kazakhstan’s Aiman Mussakhodzhayeva and Rashid Nurgmanov on red carpet of 2016 Cannes Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 69th Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) officially started yesterday evening in French sea resort of Cannes. People's Artist of Kazakhstan, President of Eurasia-2015 International Film Festival Aiman Mussakhodzhayeva and famous Kazakh film director and producer Rashid Nugmanov were among those who joined the red carpet walk at of the Festival. The maîtres will supervise the organization and work of Kazakhstani pavilion.

The program of Kazakhstan is rich and ambitious, with presentations of the Eurasia IFF, Kazakh National University of Arts and short-length films from Kazakh-born directors, the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sport told Kazinform.

Young Kazakhstani directors will present 11 short-length films at the Festival as part of Short Film Corner programme.

Launched in 2004, Short Film Corner programme enables young film makers to demonstrate their talents, establish contacts and get a fresh stimulus for future. This year, from morning till evening, the invitees will be able to evaluate about 2000 films from every corner of the world.

The Kazakh pavilion pursues a goal of wide familiarization of the Festival guests with future masters of Kazakh cinematography – the students of the KazNUA. Professor Mussakhodzhayeva as well as faculty and students will make a presentation of their University, Kazakh films and video-films of the Eurasia IFF. Everyone can enjoy the films shot by University students, such as Sholpan by Aidos Seitzhan, Meditator by Mansur Baimukhambetov, Remember by Ayan Naizabekov, Whip by Ramazan Khaliuly and other films, the participants of previous international and Kazakhstani film festivals.

The Cannes Film Festival which was opened first in 1946 keeps familiarizing the world with the best films and their authors. The official part of the Festival included Special Screenings contest, Cinefondation programme and other shows.

According to Xinhua, about 40,000 film industry professionals are participating in this year's Cannes Film Festival, including 4,500 journalists from around the world. The 69th Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) runs from May 11 to 22 in Cannes.