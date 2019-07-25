Kazakhstan's Air Astana, Russia's S7 Airlines sign codeshare agrt

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana signed a codeshare agreement with Russia’s S7 Airlines, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow.

«Thanks to the codeshare agreement, we mayoffer more opportunities to our passengers. They can fly to the capital ofKazakhstan from Novosibirsk on any day. Besides, direct flights to Nur-Sultanand Almaty became available for the passengers from Saint Petersburg. We willbe glad to welcome Air Astana passengers onboard of S7 Airlines flights,»Commercial Director of S7 Group Igor Veretennikov says.