    Kazakhstan's Akhmedov claims his first pro victory at 20 y.o.

    13:24, 08 April 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh middleweight Sadriddin Akhmedov made his professional debut, Sports.kz reports.

    During the boxing evening at Videotron Centre in Quebec city, Sadriddin outclassed 26-year-old Mexican Tony Barreras (1-1, 1 KO).

    The six-round fight ended in the 31st second with Akhmedov KOing his opponent. Thus, young Kazakhstani claimed his first professional victory, and Barreras suffered a second defeat.

    Before starting off as professional, Sadriddin Akhmedov won the World Youth Championship.

     

