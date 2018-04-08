Kazakhstan's Akhmedov claims his first pro victory at 20 y.o.
13:24, 08 April 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh middleweight Sadriddin Akhmedov made his professional debut, Sports.kz reports.
During the boxing evening at Videotron Centre in Quebec city, Sadriddin outclassed 26-year-old Mexican Tony Barreras (1-1, 1 KO).
The six-round fight ended in the 31st second with Akhmedov KOing his opponent. Thus, young Kazakhstani claimed his first professional victory, and Barreras suffered a second defeat.
Before starting off as professional, Sadriddin Akhmedov won the World Youth Championship.