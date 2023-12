NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s undefeated boxer Ali Akhmedov (16-0,12KO) joined the Top 15 WBC rankings, Sports.kz reports.

Ali Akmedov crashed Andrew Hernandez (20-8-2, 9 КО) in just 44 seconds of the scheduled 12-round bout on October 6. The technical knockout in the first round brought him to the Top 15 ranked fighters in the Super Middleweight (168 lbs) with David Benavidez atop.