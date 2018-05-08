Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov qualifies for Karshi Challenger second round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov (World No.232 in ATP rankings) made it into the second round of the 2018 Karshi Challenger in Uzbekistan, SPORTINFORM reports.

In 1/16 finals, our compatriot defeated Andrea Basso of Italy (World No.310) scoring 7-6 (7-5), 7-5. It was the first match between the opponents.

Tomorrow, May 9, Nedovyesov will face Turkish tennis player Cem İlkel (World No.258). Nedovyesov won one match, whereas İlkel was stronger in two of the 3 previous matches between them.