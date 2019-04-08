Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik wins 2019 Monterey title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik celebrated his third victory of the 2019 ATP Challenger Tour season at the Abierto GNP Seguros 2019 in Monterrey, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation (KTF).

Bublik stunned Emilio Gomez of Ecuador in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 claiming the title.



In the semis the Kazakhstani eliminated American Tennys Sandgren 2-6, 6-2, 7-6. In the quarterfinal match Bublik outplayed Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 7-6, 6-3. On his way to the title he also defeated American Mitchell Krueger and Serbian Pedja Krstin.



The prize fund of the tournament is over $160,000.