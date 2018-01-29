Kazakhstan's ambassador: Belarus' digital economy practices raise interest worldwide

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' experience in digital economy development sparks great interest across the globe, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yermukhamet Yertysbayev said in an interview to the ONT TV channel on 28 January, BelTA has learned.

According to the diplomat, all businessmen and financial experts of Kazakhstan and other countries are taking an increased interest in the digital economy of Belarus. In his words, in early February Almaty will "host a big event on digital economy with the participation of the prime ministers of the EAEU countries."



Belarus is the world's first country to recognize blockchain. What Belarus does merits great respect, Yermukhamet Yertysbayev added.



The ambassador believes that 2018 will become a breakthrough year for the relations between Belarus and Kazakhstan. He is convinced that the goals set by the two heads of state, including the Belarus-Kazakhstan trade reaching $1 billion, will be achieved, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.