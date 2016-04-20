Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Afghanistan tells about the level of diplomatic security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Afghanistan Omirtai Bitimov has told about the level of security of diplomats in Kabul.

According to him, in view of the terrorist threat the country takes certain measures to ensure safe operation of Kazakhstan's representative office in the Afghan capital.



Omirtai Bitimov said that the main guarantor of security is Kazakhstan's foreign policy of peace and good relations with all countries of the world.



As informed the Kazakh MFA, the political situation in Afghanistan remains tense amid intensification of the armed opposition in the face of "Taliban" movement.