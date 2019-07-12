Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Singapore, ASEF Executive Director meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore Arken Arystanov met with Executive Director of the Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF), Ambassador Karsten Warnecke, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office informs.

Arken Arystanov informed Mr. Warnecke about his appointment as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the ASEF.



According to him, Kazakhstan is keen on joining the ASEF projects and is considering the possibility of hosting Board's meeting in Kazakhstan in 2020.



Ambassador Karsten Warnecke highlighted the results of the ASEF Board of Governor's meeting on 13-14 June 2019. He confirmed active role of Kazakhstan in the ASEF programs and stressed the readiness to consider projects initiated by Kazakhstan.



The possibility of joint projects of the ASEF and the Kazakh Embassy were discussed as well.