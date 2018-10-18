Kazakhstan's art team exhibition unveils in New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A retrospective exhibition of Kazakhstan's Kyzyl Tractor (Red Tractor) art team themed Collection of Thoughts: Making up Stories has unveiled in New York under the Rukhani Janghyru program as part of Focus Kazakhstan project and the Asian Contemporary Arts Week. It will run during October 14-November 30.





It features about 300 exponents of Kazakhstan's art team, namely, paintings, art drawings, monumental sculptural works, 3D objects, installations, stock photos and video of performance shows. On the opening day, on October 14, Kyzyl Tractor showed one of its well-known performances, Purification.







It is noteworthy, the art team participants have been actively working in Kazakhstan since the 90s are the founders of transavantgarde movement.







The paintings of Moldakul Narymbetov, an artist, poet, philosopher and key figure of Kyzyl Tractor team, lie at the heart of the exposition. His works are presented by the Eurasian Cultural Alliance and hundreds of the other exponents were brought from the artists' studios, museum and private collections of Kazakhstan and Central Asia.



The Asian Contemporary Arts Week is a dynamic educational and curatorial platform that unites the leading New York and Asian art institutions, museums and galleries to hold large-scale experimental exhibitions, innovative projects and various dialogues, www.acaw.info.



