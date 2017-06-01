Kazakhstan's back to FIFA Top 100

ASTANA. KAZINFORM FIFA has updated its World Ranking, Sports.kz reports.

The national team of Kazakhstan climbed 4 positions compared to the previous month and now closes the TOP-100, sharing the place with Nicaragua and India.

The Top 10 has not changed and leaders are still Brazil, Argentina, and Germany.

FIFA World Rankings (as of June 1, 2017):

1 (1). Brazil - 1715 points

2 (2). Argentina 1626 points

3 (3). Germany - 1511 points

4 (4). Chile 1422 points

5 (5). Colombia - 1366 points

6 (6). France - 1332 points

7 (7). Belgium - 1292 points

8 (8). Portugal - 1267 points

9 (9). Switzerland - 1263 points

10 (10). Spain - 1198 points

37 (37). Ukraine - 737 points

62 (60). Uzbekistan - 582 points

63, (61). Russia - 561 points

68 (67). Armenia - 527 points

76 (87). Azerbaijan - 439 points

83 (78). Belarus - 419 points

98 (100). Estonia - 337 points

100 (104). Kazakhstan - 331 points

104 (100). Lithuania-327 points

122 (122). Georgia - 271 points

122 (124). Latvia - 271 points

132 (128). Kyrgyzstan - 233 points

137 (138). Tajikistan - 205 points

143 (140). Turkmenistan - 187 points

161 (159). Moldova - 135 points