Kazakhstan's Balandin claims second gold at Spain Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the third day of the Open Swimming Championship of Spain in Malaga, Team Kazakhstan claimed three more medals, Kazinform refers to the press service of the National Olympic Committee.

Thus, Dmitry Balandin and Aibek Kamzenov finished first and third in the 50m breaststroke taking home gold and bronze, respectively.

Another Kazakhstani, Adil Kaskabay became a silver medalist of the tournament finishing in the second in the 100m freestyle event.

Earlier, Dmitry Balandin won his crown distance 200m breaststroke, setting the championship record, while Adilbek Musin claimed the silver award in the 50m butterfly.

