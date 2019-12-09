Kazakhstan’s Balandin clinches silver at U.S. Open Swimming Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dmitry Balandin of Kazakhstan won silver at the 2019 U.S. Open Swimming Championships in Atlanta, Georgia, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Balandin scooped silver in the Men’s 200m breaststroke event. He clocked the distance in 2:09.71 surpassing American Andrew Wilson (2:10.10) who settled for bronze. Gold went to another American swimmer Cody Miller (2:09.67).

Earlier Balandin won gold in the 100m breaststroke event.