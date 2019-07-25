Kazakhstan’s Balandin propels into FINA World Championships semis

GWANGJU. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Olympic champion Dmitry Balandin reached the semifinals of the men’s 200m breaststroke at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Balandin clocked2:09.27 to finish in the 11th place in the heats, moving on to thesemis with another top 16 swimmers.

Finishing thedistance in 2:07.29, Aussie Matthew Wilson finished first, followed bydefending champion Anton Chupkov from Russia.

Recall thatDmitry Balandin scooped gold in 200m breaststroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics inBrazil.