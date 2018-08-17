Kazakhstan’s basketball players beat India at Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan women's national basketball team has defeated the Indian team in the second match at the Asian Games in Indonesia, SPORTINFORM reports.

Scoring 79-61, Kazakhstan's basketball players outmatched their opponents in all quarters: 18-13, 19-12, 22-21, 20-15. Tamara Yagodkina, who scored 21 points, was the most productive among the players of the national team.

It is to be recalled that in their first match at the Asian Games, the Kazakh basketball players lost to Chinese Taipei.