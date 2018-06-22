Kazakhstan’s best civil servants honored in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova took part in the celebrations dedicated to the Civil Servant Day, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The events were also attended by Deputy Head of the Kazakh President's Executive Office Ondassyn Orazalin, Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alik Shpekbayev, heads of central and local executive authorities, civil servants.



In her welcoming speech, Gulshara Abdykalikova underscored the Head of State's words that the mission of the civil service is to serve the people faithfully and protect the national interests effectively.



Then, the Secretary of State mentioned that this year the holiday coincides with the 20th Anniversary of Astana, the symbol of independent Kazakhstan.



"Each civil servant contributes to the consistent implementation of the President's Strategic Course. Thanks to the selfless and constructive labor of our people, Kazakhstan has become a successful, strong and highly-reputable state," the Secretary of State said.

Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has built modern highly-professional machinery of government that is successfully implementing the Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, the Nation Plan, and the Third Modernization of the country.



As of today, there are nearly 98,000 civil servants in Kazakhstan. Within recent years, the stability of the machinery of government has been ensured. Since 2015, the employee turnover has halved (from 11.2% in 2015 to 6.2% in 2017). Over the past three years, the number of civil servants, who were promoted owing to the career model, has quadrupled.



According to the experts of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Kazakhstan's civil service system is in line with the global standards and is making progress against aging of the machinery of government and gender imbalance.



Within the framework of the celebrations, the 20 winners of the Contest "The Best Civil Servant of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2018" were presented with the Excellent Civil Servant Badges.



The awards ceremony was followed by a festive concert.