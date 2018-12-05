Kazakhstan’s best figure skaters to compete for Astana Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Figure skaters from across Kazakhstan will participate in the competitions, Kazinform cites the official website of the capital city hall.

The Astana Figure Skating Cup 2018 tournament that will gather the best athletes from all over the country will take place at the Alau Ice Palace on 5 and 6 December.

The single skating competitions among young male and female athletes are arranged in accordance with the Uniform National Classification and the ISU Rules for season 2018/19. Those skaters, who climb the podium, will be awarded medals, diplomas, and special prizes.

The tournament is organized by the Astana Department of Culture and Sport, the Alau Ice Palace, and the Sport Events Board Municipal Institution.