    Kazakhstan's Boxing Championship to take place in Aktau

    20:46, 26 September 2018
    Photo: None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Boxing Federation granted Mangistau region a right to hold Kazakhstan's Boxing Championship 2018, its press service reports.

    The completion will take place on November 11-18 at the Mangistau Arena sports complex. It will bring together about 160 boxers, coaches from all over the country.

    Following the results of the championship the new roster will be beefed up to embark on a final preparation stage for the Tokyo Games 2020.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
