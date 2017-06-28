  • kz
    Kazakhstan's boxing superstar converts to Islam

    09:45, 28 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first Olympic Boxing Champion of Independent Kazakhstan, the winner of the Val Barker Trophy, the ex-IBF World Cruiserweight Champion, the legend of the national boxing Vasily 'Balkhash Tiger' Zhirovhas officially converted to Islam in the capital mosque "Nur-Astana".

    This was reported by "Kazakhstan Proffessional Boxing" on Facebook. Vasily Zhirov accepted Islam on the eve of Eid al-Fitr.

    As rustam_abdussalamov noted on Instagram, "yesterday was a kind of a special day ... a special Eid! Everything seemed to be usual. We woke up at 5 in the morning and went to the Eid prayer, but this time I came with Vasya Zhirov to pray. He stood next to me in the same row and it was his first prayer in life, on such a special day and in the central mosque of the capital yet!".


      

    Sport Boxing
