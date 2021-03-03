Kazakhstan’s Bublik beats Alexander Zverev at ATP Rotterdam

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik beat World No. 7 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the first round at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

The match lasted for 1 hour 17 minutes and ended with a score 7-5, 6-3.

World No. 43 Bublik stunned Zverev for a place in the next round at the ATP Rotterdam event. In the second round Bublik will play vs Tommy Paul of the US, the Kazakh Tennis Federation's press service reports.