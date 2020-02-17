  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik close to ATP Top 50

    15:43, 17 February 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan moved up the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Bublik moved one spot up to №55 of the ATP rankings. Another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin, on the contrary, lost two spots and landed the 69th line. Dmitriy Popko leapfrogged five spots to №168.

    Australian Open 2020 winner Novak Djokovic tops the world rankings followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer.


