Kazakhstan’s Bublik close to ATP Top 50

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan moved up the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik moved one spot up to №55 of the ATP rankings. Another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin, on the contrary, lost two spots and landed the 69th line. Dmitriy Popko leapfrogged five spots to №168.

Australian Open 2020 winner Novak Djokovic tops the world rankings followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer.