NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik advanced to the Round of 16 at the Hall of Fame Open tournament in Newport, the U.S., reports Sports.kz.

In the Roundof 30, world No. 83 Alexander Bublik outplayed Australia’s Alex Bolt, who isranked 150th. The score was 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4).

Alexanderwill face off with Serbian player Viktor Troicki (World No.167) in the next round.