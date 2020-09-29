Kazakhstan’s Bublik sensationally defeats Gael Monfils in Paris

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 49 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan upset French 8th-seeded Gael Monfils in a first-round encounter at the 2020 Roland Garros in Paris, Kazinform reports.

One of the most entertaining first-round matches lasted for 2 hours and 35 minutes. Bublik routed Monfils in four sets 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

During the match, Monfils fired five aces and made 12 double faults, whereas Bublik hit six aces and committed only six double faults. It is worth mentioned that Bublik took a crucial break in the 8th game after the French made an unforced error.

Next Bublik will face Italian world number 46 Lorenzo Sonego.