MARSEILLE. KAZINFORM – World №55 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan eased into the second round of the Open 13 Provence tournament in Marseille, France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the first-round match Bublik upset Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in straight sets 6-4, 7-5. The match lasted for 1h 24 minutes.

In the next round Bublik will play against French Benoit Paire seeded 6th at the tournament.