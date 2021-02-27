Kazakhstan’s Bublik storms into ATP Challenger semis in Singapore

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s number one in tennis Alexander Bublik has advanced to the semifinals of the Singapore Tennis Open, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The 4th-seeded Bublik routed Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinal match of the ATP Challenger. The Kazakhstan needed 1 h 13 minutes to edge out the 5th-seeded Nishioka 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.

The 23-year-old Bublik fired 15 aces, whereas the Japanese tennis player hit none.

By defeating Nishioka in Singapore, Bublik took their head to head rivalry to 1:2.

In the semis of the ATP Challenger in Singapore Bublik will face 6th-seeded Radu Albot of Moldova.