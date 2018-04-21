  • kz
    Kazakhstan's Burabay may join the World Geoparks Network

    11:36, 21 April 2018
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM An issue concerning accession of the country's Burabay resort into the World Geoparks Network was debated at the 3rd meeting of the Kazakh National Committee for UNESCO Global Geoparks in Almaty.

    Back in 2004, with the support of the UNESCO 17 members of the European and 8 China's Geoparks came together to create the Global Geoparks Network. At present, there are 140 UNESCO Global Geoparks in 38 countries.

    "We have presented our concept at the meeting of the Kazakh National Committee for UNESCO Global Geoparks. If Kazakhstan granted a status of the geopark, we will become the first in Central Asia and CIS to join the Global Geoparks Network," Marat Igaliyev, advisor of Akmola region governor for tourism, said.


    The main discussions on Burabay membership will be held later at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

