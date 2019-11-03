  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s Bykova wins big at int’l weightlifting tournament in Belarus

    09:24, 03 November 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Yekaterina Bykova won the gold medal in the ALEXANDER CUP, the International Cup in memory of Two-time Olympic Champion Alexander Kurlovich, underway in Grodno in Belarus, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

    In the women’s 71kg final she lifted a total of 210 kg (93+117). Poland and Israel rounded out the top three with 195 kg and 175 kg correspondingly.

    Belarus Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
