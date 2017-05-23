Kazakhstan's car industry shows robust growth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's car industry has demonstrated a robust growth in the first four months of 2017, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Car Industry Entrepreneurs' Union.

5050 vehicles worth 28.9 billion were produced in Kazakhstan in January-April 2017. Car production increased 3.5fold compared to the analogous period of 2016.



3,859 vehicles have been sold since the beginning of the year, that is 37.2% more than last year.



AZIA AVTO JSC remains the biggest car producer in Kazakhstan after selling 2,820 cars (73%) this year. Car sales of SaryarkaAvtoProm LLP reached 662 vehicles making it the second biggest car producer in the country.



Lada, KIA, Hyundai, Chevrolet and JAC have proved to be the five most popular car brands in Kazakhstan in the 1Q of 2017.