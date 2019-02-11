Kazakhstan’s car production soars by almost 80%

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Production of cars in Kazakhstan soared by nearly 80%, Kazinform correspondent has learned from Energyprom.kz.

"Last year, Kazakhstan's automotive industry facilities manufactured 30,000 cars, which is 78.8 percent more than a year earlier. Cars are mainly produced in East Kazakhstan region (60.8% of all car production in Kazakhstan): 18.300 cars, 59.9% more than a year earlier," the report says.

In Oskemen, there is Azia Avto JSC, one of the two major automakers in the country. The company intends to raise the output to 30,000 passenger cars by the end of 2019.



Kostanay region accounts for another 39.2% of Kazakhstan's passenger car production: 11.800 cars, a 2.2-times increase in 2018. SaryarkaAvtoProm LLP operates here.

It should be mentioned that in the first 11 months of the last year, Kazakhstan's automotive industry has already covered 52.4% of the demand in contrast to 36.2% last year. Amid the upsurge in domestic production, imports declined by 3.3%. Domestic sales of cars grew by a third year on year.



At the end of 2018, Lada is the most sought-after brand in Kazakhstan. The other brands of the top 5 include Toyota, Hyundai, KIA, and GAZ. As for cars being assembled in Kazakhstan, the brands, which were the most popular among residents of the country in 2018, are Lada, Hyundai, KIA, JAC, and Chevrolet.