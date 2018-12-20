Kazakhstan's cargo turnover increased 7.9%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The freight traffic for January-November this year made 542,366 ton-kilometer that is 7.9% more as compared to the same period of 2017, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry reports.

In particular, rail freight turnover grew by 8.7% in the accounting period. Flow of traffic rose by 5.2% in January-November this year against the same period of the previous year settling at 3,703 bln tons.



The passenger turnover hit 257,181 bln passenger-kilometers in the period during under consideration showing a growth of 3.3%.