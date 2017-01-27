Kazakhstan’s Center of State and Private Partnership rated best in CA

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - For the first time Kazakhstan's Center of State and Private Partnership has entered the world rating of analytical centers, the press service of the center told.

On January 26 in Washington, USA, as part of the Program "Analytical Center and Civil Society there was 2016 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report presented.

Kazakhstan's Center of State and Private Partnership has entered the list in the nomination "Best Think Tanks of Central Asia".

The Think Tank Index is based on a global research consisting of several stages. Each year since 2008 the rating has been made as part of The Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program research program of the University of Pennsylvania (University of Pennsylvania).

JSC Kazakhstan Center of Public-private Partnership is Kazakhstan's leading analytical and expert center for development of PPP of a new type. The Center carries out research, expert evaluations and assessment of implementation of investment projects in the PPP sphere. The main mission is to create conditions for partnership between the state and business for development and unification of their potential for PPP projects and increase private investments into the national economy.