Kazakhstan’s constitutional reforms and 3.0 modernization discussed in Singapore

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Singapore Ussen Suleimen delivered a lecture for the faculty, PhD and Master's programme students of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy as well as for academics and public of Singapore. The lecture focused on the constitutional reforms and main provisions of the Kazakh President's Address to the Nation "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and about Kazakhstan's experience of building inter-faith and inter-religious tolerance in society.

The Ambassador noted that thanks to the consistent policy conducted by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, in 25 years of its independence, Kazakhstan had succeeded as a the country with a strong economy, firm political system and cohesive multi-ethnic society, which enabled the country to join the world’s club of 50 most developed countries.

As the Kazakh Diplomat stressed, the constitutional reform announced by the President of Kazakhstan, must become a significant step forward in further strengthening of democratic principles and in enhancing the country’s potential.

Special Attention was given to the priorities of the President’s Address. Ussen Suleimen highlighted that amid growing global economic competition, the model of economic growth proposed by the Kazakh Leader, namely 3.0 Modernization, is a timely step aimed at boosting the country’s development. “This will ensure Kazakhstan’s economic rise higher than the worldwide average indicator and its accession to the club 30 most developed countries of the world,” he said.

The Diplomat informed the attendees about the work conducted by Kazakhstan on strengthening the multi-ethnic and multi-faith society, about the activity of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan as well as the goals and objectives of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders Congress.