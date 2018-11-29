Kazakhstan’s contemporary art exhibition opens in Republic of Korea

SUWON. KAZINFORM - The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan has opened "Eurasian Utopia: Post Scriptum" exhibition at the Suwon iPark Museum of Art (SIMA), Kazinform has learned from the museum's press service.

The exhibition is organized in collaboration with SIMA. The exhibition showcases over 100 works by 57 artists of the Soviet period and modern times. It is the 4th and last exhibition within oversees events of "Focus Kazakhstan" Project.

Focus Kazakhstan is being implemented in the furtherance of "Rukhani Janghyru" Government Program and is a part of "Modern Kazakhstan Culture in the Global World" Project.

"The project is an example of the first and successful experience of internationally organizing a large-scale exposition of the contemporary art of Kazakhstan. In four cities (London, Berlin, Jersey City, and Suwon), we demonstrated around 400 works and archive documents of 94 artists. Catalogues on each exhibition will be published upon completion," Roza Abenova, the curator of the project, pointed out.

The key themes of the exhibition include the peculiarities of the national art school, the phenomenon of ‘local modernism' and the art of independent Kazakhstan. The exhibition showcases the artworks by Ouki Ajiev, Olga Kuzhelenko, Salikhitdin Aitbayev, Zhanatay Shardenov, Yevgeny Sidorkin, Alexey Stepanov, Mikhail Kim, Boris Pak, Abdrashit Sydykhanov, Rustam Khalfin, Sergey Maslov, Saken Narynov, Serikbay Alzhanov, Yerbosyn Meldibekov, Yelena and Viktor Vorobyev, Alexander Ugay, Bakhyt Bubikanova, Alibek Mergenov, Saule Dyusenbina, Nurbol Nurakhmet, and other painters.

The curators of "Eurasian Utopia: Post Scriptum" exhibition are Yuliya Sorokina (the Republic of Kazakhstan) and Eun Young Shin (the Republic of Korea). Yuliya Sorokina highlights the phenomenon of the local modernism, artists' understanding of the modernism heritage and linking it to the local practices. In turn, Eun Young Shin said: "Historically, Kazakhstan is closely associated with Korea. However, we know very little about its art and culture. And, owing to the first exhibition of the art of Kazakhstan, we have the remarkable opportunity to learn more about it."

Focus Kazakhstan project is organized by the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.

The exhibition will last until March 3, 2019.