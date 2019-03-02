​Kazakhstan's cooperation with international organizations discussed in Geneva

GENEVA KAZINFORM On 27-28 February, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev held meetings with the heads of international organizations in Geneva, the press service of MFA says.

During the meeting with the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the Kazakh Deputy FM reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitments to promote and protect human rights, informed about the ongoing reforms in the economic and social spheres of the country and expressed the readiness to continue constructive engagement with the UN Human Rights mechanisms.

At the meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer, Kazakh diplomat noted close cooperation within Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, in particular in terms of responding to humanitarian crises, stressed the importance of cooperation in developing Kazakhstan's peacekeeping potential and joint promotion of nuclear disarmament issues. The sides welcomed the upcoming opening of the ICRC office in Kazakhstan.

Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Houlin Zhao discussed prospects of cooperation in information technology and exchanged views on interaction in information security. The parties agreed to develop the E-health system in Kazakhstan with the support of ITU.

At the meeting with the Head of International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) Beatrice Fihn, the sides exchanged views on the current situation in nuclear disarmament and discussed perspectives of cooperation between Kazakhstan and ICAN.

During the meeting with Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi, the main focus was on completion of joint projects with UNCTAD on the implementation of automated customs system ASTANA-1 and the single window principle for export-import operations in Kazakhstan. The parties agreed to continue further cooperation in improvement of investment policy of Kazakhstan, and support of landlocked developing countries.



